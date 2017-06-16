Politics
Search
Sign In
Foreign PolicyPresident Trump Curbs Obama-Era Cuba Deal
President Trump Delivers Remarks On US-Cuba Relations In Miami
risk report5 Signs We're in a 'G-Zero Era' With No World Leadership
NATO summit
EducationWhy the Dalai Lama's University of California Commencement Address Is Controversial
Tibetan Spiritual Leader The Dalai Lama Prays At The Tsuglakhang Temple
viralWatch This News Broadcast Work Tupac Lyrics Into Everything in Honor of His Birthday
Premiere of "I Like It Like That" To Benefit Women In Need
Politics

Dianne Feinstein 'Increasingly Concerned' Donald Trump Will Try to Fire Investigators

Catherine Trautwein
1:39 PM ET

California Senator Dianne Feinstein has raised concerns that President Donald Trump will try to dismiss Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller, two officials involved in an ongoing probe into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"I’m growing increasingly concerned that the president will attempt to fire not only Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating possible obstruction of justice, but also Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein who appointed Mueller," the Democratic senator, who is also a member of the Senate Intelligence committee, said in a statement.

Rosenstein authored a letter detailing why FBI director James Comey should be fired on May 9, and announced the selection of former FBI director Mueller to serve as special counsel and head up the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia on May 17.

President Trump seemed to confirm reports he was under investigation Friday with a tweet, saying he was facing scrutiny for firing James Comey by the man who urged him to dismiss the former FBI director.

"The message the president is sending through his tweets is that he believes the rule of law doesn’t apply to him and that anyone who thinks otherwise will be fired," Feinstein said in her statement. "That’s undemocratic on its face and a blatant violation of the president’s oath of office."

Special counsel Mueller can only be dismissed by Rosenstein, Feinstein asserted in her statement, something he has testified under oath he would not do "without good cause."

"It’s becoming clear to me that the president has embarked on an effort to undermine anyone with the ability to bring any misdeeds to light, be that Congress, the media or the Justice Department," she said. "We’re a nation of laws that apply equally to everyone, a lesson the president would be wise to learn."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME