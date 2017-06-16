Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Food & DrinkThis Is the One Thing Chef Jean Georges Vongerichten Eats All Day Long
Food Network &amp; Cooking Channel New York City Wine &amp; Food Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - A Dinner hosted by the JGV Family: Jean-Georges, Cedric, Louise and Philippe Vongerichten as part of the Bank of America Dinner series curated by Chefs Club
Middle East3 Palestinians Killed After Fatally Attacking Israeli Officer in Jerusalem
ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-ATTACK
Music5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week
2013 NFL Draft Party
TelevisionGame of Thrones Fans May Have Figured Out Jon Snow's Mysterious Real Name
Ned and Lyanna Stark in the Tower of Joy in Game of Thrones
Brightly coloured houses, Waal Street in Bo-Kaap area (Malaysian/Muslim), Cape Town, South Africa
Brightly coloured houses, Waal Street in Bo-Kaap area (Malaysian/Muslim), Cape Town, South Africa James Strachan—Getty Images
Art

People Are Going Wild for These Controversial Hot Pink Houses

Raisa Bruner
4:19 PM ET

Three Los Angeles houses scheduled for demolition got a short-lived second lease on life after an art group transformed them into a searingly-bright, Instagram-worthy art installation that's ruffled some neighborhood feathers.

The homes are being removed to make way for a 45-unit apartment building. But before they go down, The Pink Houses, as they're being called, were spray painted in a shocking shade by an artist hired by the the developer. Styling himself as "The Most Famous Artist," former tech investor Matty Mo and his brand-focused art agency covered every surface — including some of the landscaping — in their chosen pigment.

"An ephemeral conceptual art project as a jumping off point for a conversation about community, development, public art, and social media," Mo explained of the thought process behind the painting in a caption on an overhead shot of the work. As inspiration, he referenced artists who make grand public and nature works like Christo, Louise Nevelson and Julian Schnabel, as well as the Dada art movement of the 20th century. "With this project I'm encouraging the viewer to formulate their own meaning behind the work," he noted.

For most visitors, that "meaning" has been all about taking artful and eye-catching Instagram shots, naturally. As of last week, there had already been a few thousand eager visitors to the site, Curbed reports.

But not everyone has been on board with the bold paint job. The local neighborhood council's president says they're getting the houses repainted shortly in a less disruptive hue. And then, of course, they'll ultimately be destroyed.

1500 hi point street -- until it's demolished -- an ephemeral conceptual art project as a jumping off point for a conversation about community, development, public art, and social media. A real life manifestation of paintings I've been working on for years. Obvious references to #christo's large scale public color works, #louisenevelson's assemblages, the #dada movement, and #julianschnabel's pink building in west village. With this project I'm encouraging the viewer to formulate their own meaning behind the work. As the artist, I start and the viewer finishes the work. And I'm excited to see where that exchange takes us as a community. Ps -- if I had the budget + time I would have painted the entire structure, but I think we got the message across with the resources we had. 💭♻️🏆📷:@mr.reh

A post shared by Matty Mo 💭♻️🏆 (@themostfamousartist) on

7-year-old me wants to move into this house stat 💕@impermanent_art @themostfamousartist

A post shared by Christa Larkin (@christalarkin) on

Jumpin' into the weekend all ready and ish! Photo by @hazelnutphoto #thepinkhouse #pinkparty #itstheweekendbaby #bighairdontcare

A post shared by Yellowbird Events (@yellowbirdevents) on

Think PINK 🌵@themostfamousartist • 📸 @icouldbeblonder #latergram #LA #homesweethome #ThePinkHouse

A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME