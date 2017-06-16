Politics
July 30, 1990
Donald Trump

President Trump Says New Policy Aims to 'Empower the Cuban People'

Associated Press
12:49 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says his administration's new policy on Cuba aims to "empower" the citizens of that country.

The president tweeted while en route to Miami, where he'll announce his plans for halting the flow of U.S. cash to Cuba's military and security services while maintaining diplomatic relations.

The tweet reads, "Headed to Miami to announce new U.S. policy on Cuba. We are going to empower the Cuban people and hold the regime accountable!"

The new policy is only a partial reversal from that of the Obama administration.

But they will burden the U.S. government with the complicated task of policing Americans' travel to Cuba to make sure there are no transactions with the military-linked conglomerate that runs much of the Cuban economy.

