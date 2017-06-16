An Atlanta news station paid tribute to Tupac Shakur on his birthday by integrating some of the West Coast rapper 's most notable lyrics during their Friday morning broadcast.

WSB-TV began their segment with anchor Fred Blankenship using the lyrics to Tupac's and the Digital Underground's "I Get Around," before turning it over to reporter Mark Arum by asking him "How Do U Want It?"

Arum, however, might take the cake when it comes to fitting the most Tupac lyrics into his time on camera; he managed to quote no less than four songs during a traffic report, including "Changes," "Me and My Girlfriend," "California Love," and "All Eyez on Me."

Watch WSB-TV honor Tupac's birthday below.