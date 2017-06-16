Amazon announced on Friday that it will acquire upscale food market chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, and the internet was quick to erupt with all the avocado hummus-themed comedy.
The companies struck the deal at a time when sales had been declining for Whole Foods as some shoppers were swung away from buying organic. The merger is also a boost for Amazon, which has been making a play for physical retail spaces lately. As soon as news of the merger broke, the internet got down to firing off the jokes.
See below for the best of the hot takes about the business deal that could mean major news for consumers. Humor about Amazon's voice-activated assistant Alexa? The internet had that, but they also had fun with grocery costs, and the idea that consumers could live without ever shopping anywhere other than Amazon.
