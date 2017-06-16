The Most Ridiculously Funny Reactions to Amazon Buying Whole Foods

Graydon Hipple, 9, runs on a ledge outside the Whole Foods Market on April 9, 2017, in Riverdale Park, MD. The Washington Post—Getty Images

Amazon announced on Friday that it will acquire upscale food market chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, and the internet was quick to erupt with all the avocado hummus-themed comedy.

The companies struck the deal at a time when sales had been declining for Whole Foods as some shoppers were swung away from buying organic. The merger is also a boost for Amazon , which has been making a play for physical retail spaces lately. As soon as news of the merger broke, the internet got down to firing off the jokes .

See below for the best of the hot takes about the business deal that could mean major news for consumers. Humor about Amazon's voice-activated assistant Alexa ? The internet had that, but they also had fun with grocery costs, and the idea that consumers could live without ever shopping anywhere other than Amazon.

See the most ridiculously funny reactions below.

It is now possible to live your entire life while only buying products from Jeff Bezos - Christopher Mims (@mims) June 16, 2017

This could be a really far-sighted strategic deal, *or* Jeff Bezos’ Alexa might have just made the biggest accidental purchase of all time. - Anil Dash (@anildash) June 16, 2017

Amazon's buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion? That should get them a 1/2 gallon of soy milk and some organic arugula. - Christopher J Scalia (@cjscalia) June 16, 2017

Whole foods groceries will now be bagged in excessive packaging and delivered on 3 separate days. - Chester Lampkin KSDK (@chesterlampkin) June 16, 2017

Whole Foods Brass: Our grocery store is not for sale!!

Amazon: We'll give you $13.7 billion dollars.

Whole Foods: pic.twitter.com/JmQ8Mkp3bM - Scott Hackman (@ScottInSacto) June 16, 2017

Whole Foods, who packs a month’s supply of food in a single grocery bag was bought by Amazon, who ships a paper clip in a refrigerator box. - Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) June 16, 2017

.@Amazon I also spent 13 billion dollars at Whole Foods on 7 organic avocados and a red onion. - Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) June 16, 2017

Best news of the day: Amazon buying Whole Foods. Now I can prime my $30 a lb Wild Atlantic salmon straight to my door. - Justin Sherman (@JShermOfficial) June 16, 2017

If they had used Amazon Prime could have gotten it for 13.6. https://t.co/ZqEsoYQCh1 - John Keim (@john_keim) June 16, 2017

If I can order Whole Foods avocado hummus through Amazon I'll be a happy bunny! https://t.co/fAGz44lVm1 - Hannah M (@MissDrifty) June 16, 2017

Tim Cook is probably like wtf about the Whole Foods thing with @Amazon. 'Buy Wegmans stat dammit!' he's furiously typing on his iPhone. - Rob Toole (@robtoole) June 16, 2017

Ha, I hadn't seen the news and when I read this tweet I thought 'pff, it's not like Amazon owns them'. - Jeff (@besthandleever) June 16, 2017

AMAZON IS BUYING WHOLE FOODS OMG - CJB #RaisingBenjamin (@CJoeBlack) June 16, 2017

@jimcramer when he heard Amazon purchased Whole foods for $14 billion pic.twitter.com/C2uyERp5L1 - † (@avengedsorrow) June 16, 2017