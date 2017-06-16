The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Reward Pathways in Brains Light Up When Creating Art

Art Center South Florida, Art Camp, Boy making Paper Crafts. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images)

Art Center South Florida, Art Camp, Boy making Paper Crafts. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images) Jeff Greenberg—UIG via Getty Images

1. The reward pathways of our brains light up when we’re creating art.

By Frank Otto at Drexel Now

2. Systemic bias — not a lack of qualified candidates — explains the racial leadership gap in nonprofits.

By Frances Kunreuther and Sean Thomas-Breitfeld in the Chronicle of Philanthropy

3. ‘Skilled at machine learning’ should replace ‘proficient at Excel’ on your next resume.

By Frederick Townes in Quartz

4. This school district is building its own broadband network.

By Chris Berdik in the Hechinger Report

5. Demand for paper is rising, even in the digital world. This startup is making paper out of stone.

By Masumi Suga in Bloomberg Technology

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.