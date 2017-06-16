Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Reward Pathways in Brains Light Up When Creating Art

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. The reward pathways of our brains light up when we’re creating art.

By Frank Otto at Drexel Now

2. Systemic bias — not a lack of qualified candidates — explains the racial leadership gap in nonprofits.

By Frances Kunreuther and Sean Thomas-Breitfeld in the Chronicle of Philanthropy

3. ‘Skilled at machine learning’ should replace ‘proficient at Excel’ on your next resume.

By Frederick Townes in Quartz

4. This school district is building its own broadband network.

By Chris Berdik in the Hechinger Report

5. Demand for paper is rising, even in the digital world. This startup is making paper out of stone.

By Masumi Suga in Bloomberg Technology

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
