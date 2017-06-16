Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
PoliticsPresident Trump Fires a Warning Shot at Rosenstein
Capitol
United KingdomThe London Tower Fire Is Being Called Theresa May's Hurricane Katrina Moment
theresa-may-london-fire-scene
WorldHas Russia Killed ISIS Chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi? 4 Reasons to Be Skeptical
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Says New Policy Aims to 'Empower the Cuban People'
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-DEPARTS
Screen Shot 2017-06-16 at 11.41.24 AM
Late Night Television

Lorde Just Unmasked Herself As the Mastermind Behind the Instagram Onion Ring Rating Site

Melissa Locker
12:13 PM ET

Lorde isn’t like most young people, in that she’s an international superstar, but she does have one thing in common with a lot of kids her age—a deep love of onion rings.

When she stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday night, she admitted that she has been running a secret Instagram account dedicated to rating onion rings. The Instagram account OnionRingsWorldwide featured photographs of onion rings along with a location, a short description of the rings in question, a rating from 1 to 5. Lorde’s clandestine account had its cover blown by New Zealand’s NewsHub, who outed the singer as an onion ring ranker.

When pressed about the account Lorde let loose with a deep sigh, before confessing: “I have to explain first. Here’s the thing… I sort of naively didn’t realize it would be a thing that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places,” she said, adding, “I just… Ah! God, it’s me! It’s me.”

The Instagram account has been deleted (although a mirror account can be seen here) so as Lorde heads out on her world tour, in support of her sophomore album Melodrama, she will have just have to silently judge her onion rings like the rest of us.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME