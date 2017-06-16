In the wake of special counsel Robert Mueller expanding the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election to include an investigation of President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice , Stephen Colbert took some time to crack a few jokes about the growing probe.

During the opening monologue of Thursday's episode of The Late Show , the host shared his enthusiasm for a future superhero movie about Trump's presidency — in which Colbert would be played by Hugh Jackman, of course.

"This is a historic moment. The President of the United States is presently under criminal investigation. When the movie comes out, this will definitely be in it," he said. “To find out what happened, [Mueller's] put together what’s been described as an all-star legal team. Mueller is like Batman, putting together The Flash, Green Lantern, and Wonder Woman to create the Obstruction of Justice League."

