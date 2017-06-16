U.S.
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Transition Team Was Ordered to Preserve Documents: Report
President Trump Holds Joint Press Conference With Japanese PM Shinzo Abe
GadgetsApple iPad Pro vs. Microsoft Surface Pro: Which Tablet Is Right For You?
MusicRihanna Really Brings the Heat on DJ Khaled's New Song 'Wild Thoughts'
70th Cannes Film Festival - Okja premiere
viralTexas Wendy's Responds to Store That Called Mascot a 'Redhead With No Soul'
A Wendy's Restaurant As Gains Tops Estimated Forecast
president trump

President Trump Just Confirmed He's Under Investigation For Firing James Comey

Kate Samuelson
9:52 AM ET

President Trump appears to have acknowledged that he is personally under investigation over his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," the U.S. president wrote on Twitter Friday morning.

On June 14, the Washington Post reported on allegations that Trump was under investigation for possible obstruction of justice, citing unidentified officials. Trump denied the report, calling it a "phony story," and a spokesman for Trump's lawyer questioned the legality of leaking information in a statement to TIME, but did not deny the report.

The man Trump is thought to be referencing in his tweet is Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote a memo that provided a basis for Comey's dismissal.

Trump's Friday tweet was the fourth in a string of posts sent Friday, criticising the "Fake News Media" and the Russia investigations.

"The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media - over 100 million people! I can go around them," he wrote, adding: "Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up!"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME