Syria

Russia Says It May Have Killed ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an Airstrike

Associated Press
3:50 AM ET

(MOSCOW) — The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group (ISIS) in an airstrike.

The ministry said Friday that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian strike in late May along with other senior group commanders.

It said the air raid on May 28 that targeted an ISIS meeting held on the southern outskirts of Raqqa in Syria also killed about 30 mid-level militant leaders and about 300 other fighters.

The ministry said the strike came as ISIS leaders gathered to discuss the group's withdrawal from Raqqa, the group's de facto capital.

Follow TIME