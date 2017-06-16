SyriaRussia Says It May Have Killed ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an Airstrike
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
TVAlex Jones Leaks Megyn Kelly Tape, Threatening to Post the Full Interview
Fox News Sponsors Republican Presidential Candidate Debate Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses
CubaPresident Trump Plans Rollback of Cuba Ties, Cutting Cash to the Military and Curbing Travel
John Kerry Opens American Embassy In Havana, Cuba
CongressTens of Thousands Turned Out for the Congressional Baseball Game
Cedric Richmond, Jared Huffman
ENTERTAINMENT-US-BATMAN-ADAM WEST-TRIBUTE
Fans watch as the "Bat-signal" is projected onto L.A. City Hall in a tribute to the late actor Adam West, June 15, 2017. Robyn Beck—AFP/Getty Images
remembrance

'Bat-Signal' Shines in L.A. to Honor the Late Batman Actor Adam West

Kevin Lui
3:57 AM ET

Los Angeles turned out in force Thursday night to honor the late actor Adam West, best known for playing Batman in the classic television series based on the DC Comic, who passed away after a battle with leukemia last week at the age of 88.

Crowds amassed outside City Hall, where the iconic "Bat-signal" glared across the tower's façade. The symbol, flashed across the fictional skyline of Gotham city by police to summon the superhero, led fans of all stripes to a tribute event organized by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

According to a press release by D.C. Comics, Garcetti was joined by the real-life L.A. police chief Charlie Beck and other "Bat-guests" for a switching-on ceremony. Once the signal was up, Garcetti tweeted a photo with the message: "Remembering the #BrightKnight," as the superhero was sometimes known.

West won adoration for his defining portrayal of the caped crusader, alias millionaire Bruce Wayne, in the 1960s Batman TV series and the 1966 Batman: The Movie. Later in life he sometimes starred in roles that riffed on his on-screen superhero persona.

Tributes continue to flow in for the actor. Family Guy, the Fox animated series on which West voiced the mayor of Quahog, will re-air an episode featuring him on Sunday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME