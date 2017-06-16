U.S.
Search
Sign In
Congress'Most of What We Actually Pass Is Bipartisan': Paul Ryan and Nancy Pelosi Talk Unity After Shooting
Paul Ryan Swears In Members Of The 115th Congress
South CarolinaConspiracy Theorist's Dirty Bomb Tip Shut Down South Carolina Port Overnight
Operations At The Port Of Charleston Ahead Of International Trade Balance Figures
oregonM, F or X: Oregon Becomes First State to Allow Non-Binary Gender Marker on Drivers Licenses
River Moore
CongressSteve Scalise Undergoes More Surgery After Congressional Baseball Shooting
Steve Scalise
Bill Cosby Trial Continues After Defense Rests
Bill Cosby arrives at Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Penn., on June 14, 2017. Gilbert Carrasquillo—WireImage
Courts

Bill Cosby Jury to Deliberate for Fifth Day as Deadlock Continues

Associated Press
Jun 15, 2017

The jury in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial is going back to its hotel for the night after failing to resolve a deadlock that's threatened to end the case without a verdict.

Jurors worked into the night Thursday after Judge Steven O'Neill told them to try and resolve the impasse. They've been deliberating for nearly 40 hours over four days.

They'll resume deliberations Friday morning in suburban Philadelphia.

The 79-year-old Cosby is facing three felony indecent assault charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

After they were directed to try to reach a verdict, the sequestered jurors deliberated for nine hours before asking to go back to their hotel. They looked more upbeat than previous nights.

Jurors had six questions in the first three days of deliberations, but none on Thursday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME