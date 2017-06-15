White House Aides Try to Bring Order to Chaos

President Trump's aides are working behind the scenes to try to bring order to a chaotic White House, adapting some of the structures of conventional administrations to the Trump era. But those efforts have been hampered by breaking news, and the actions and statements of the president himself.

Trump is now the subject of an investigation into potential obstruction of the ongoing Russia investigation. "You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people," Trump tweeted in response Thursday morning. White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders referred all questions about Trump's tweet, including the identity of those "very bad and conflicted people" to Trump's personal lawyer.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers are working to maintain the bipartisan spirit after Wednesday's shooting at the GOP baseball practice. Speaker Paul Ryan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will hold a joint media appearance Thursday evening at the annual congressional baseball game, with lawmakers taking steps to honor GOP Whip Steve Scalise, who is recovering after three surgeries, and the Capitol Police officers whose actions are credited with saving lives.

Trump is done with Y2K. The administration's Qatar deal. And America's creeping national disease.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Inside the Uphill Battle to Bring Order to Donald Trump's White House

The West Wing Serenity Prayer [TIME]

Special Counsel Is Investigating Trump for Possible Obstruction of Justice, Officials Say

Trump's actions put him in jeopardy [Washington Post]

The Virginia Shooting and America's Creeping National Disease

TIME's Michael Scherer on the congressional shooting

Manafort Still Doing International Work

Trump’s former campaign chairman is under FBI investigation, but some say he is touting access to the president to prospective business partners [Politico]

Turkish Guards Will Be Charged in Embassy Protest, Officials Say

Most have left U.S [New York Times]

Congressional Ballgame Builds Bipartisan Friendship

Exhibit A: Steve Scalise and Cedric Richmond. [Washington Post]

Washington Embraces Unity — for a Moment

After shooting, some reaching across the aisle [Associated Press]

Politics Newsletter Sign up to receive the day’s top political stories. View Sample SIGN UP NOW

Sound Off

"We are united in our shock. We are united in our anguish. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us." — Speaker of the House Paul Ryan after Wednesday's attack

"You're going to hear me say something you've never heard me say before. I identify myself with the remarks of the speaker." — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi

Bits and Bites

Trump huddled with donors on day of Comey testimony [Politico]

Trump Orders Government to Stop Work on Y2K Bug, 17 Years Later [Bloomberg]

Attorney Hits Back Against Report That President Trump Is Under Investigation for Obstruction of Justice [TIME]

Senate Overwhelmingly Approves Sanctions Against Russia for Election Meddling [Associated Press]

'We Are One Family.' Read Paul Ryan's Call for Unity After Virginia Shooting [TIME]

The Pentagon Has Agreed to Sell $12 Billion Worth of Fighter Jets to Qatar [TIME]

Australia's Prime Minister Mocked President Trump in Leaked Audio [TIME]

Trump Taps His Personal Lawyer for Russia Probe [TIME]