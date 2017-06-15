Politics
President Trump Executive Order signs Executive Order and gives remarks on the Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives - DC
President Donald Trump delivers remarks on his executive order that aims to expand apprenticeships to train people for millions of unfilled skilled jobs. The order increases by double the funding for apprenticeship grants to $200 million by reallocating money from existing job-training programs on June 15, 2017. Olivier Douliery—Pool/Getty Images
Donald Trump

President Trump Attacked Hillary Clinton Over Her Emails. Again.

Abigail Abrams
5:15 PM ET

Amid reports that he's under investigation for obstruction of justice, President Donald Trump said Thursday that investigators should examine unspecified “dealings” that Hillary Clinton and Democrats have with Russia, as opposed to his “non-dealings.”

He also brought up Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and questioned whether her actions amounted to obstruction of justice.

“Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?” the President tweeted Thursday afternoon.

“Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?” he said in a second tweet.

Before Trump was elected president, he often criticized Clinton — then his Democratic opponent — for the investigation into her use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State. However, the FBI cleared Clinton and recommended no charges in July 2016, and reiterated its position in November after the bureau discovered a new trove of her emails shortly before the presidential election.

Trump's tweets came after a report from the Washington Post on Wednesday that said Special Counsel Robert Mueller has expanded his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to include whether Trump has obstructed justice.

Trump blasted the report earlier on Thursday, saying that investigators were looking into obstruction of justice because “they made up a phony collusion with the Russians story” and “found zero proof.”

