Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
energyWhy California's Climate Change Fight Is Also About Public Health
los angeles smog
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Attacked Hillary Clinton Over Her Emails. Again.
President Trump Executive Order signs Executive Order and gives remarks on the Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives - DC
celebritiesBow Wow Denies Claims That He Paid Fans to Chase Him Down the Street
"Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" Atlanta Premiere
North CarolinaSchool Withholds Student's Diploma After He Gives Unsanctioned Graduation Speech
Hand holding out a blank business card
Frederick Bass—Getty Images/fStop
viral

Suave Aspiring Rapper Goes Viral for Using a Business Card to Spread the Word at Nightclubs

Raisa Bruner
4:47 PM ET

DeMonté Lane is trying to make a name for himself as a rapper. And he's trying to pick up a date while he's at it. At least, that seems to be the case based on a recent interaction between an Oakland, CA club attendee by the name of Marissa and Lane. According to Buzzfeed, Marissa was out on the town when she was handed a business card with a request to send a text, although the two parties continued their evenings separately. But when she took the time later to investigate the card, she was highly impressed with the ingenuity evidenced therein.

The card, a double-sided work of art depicting both a photo of Lane and a plethora of methods of contacting him, was too much not to share.

"The card is so next level, I gotta admit the man is truly revolutionary, he's from the future," she told Buzzfeed. Once she tweeted out photos of his innovative contact method, the tweet quickly went viral. Fate conspired to bring the two together once again as Lane discovered through a friend that Marissa had tweeted his info, so he slid into her DMs. The ensuing exchange was cordial — but there's no love story here.

Instead, there's a career success story for Lane. Because his name and contact information are clear for all to see, he's been getting hit up by curious minds calling and messaging him. And since every stranger is a potential fan, he's been sharing his music widely. He may not have expected exposure in quite this way, but he's certainly taking his moment of fame and running with it.

For romance, however, he'll have to continue the quest. "I don't ever really expect anything from it, but you never know," he said of his business card attempts with the ladies.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME