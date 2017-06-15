First All-Accessible Water Park Opens in Texas

The first universally accessible water park is here.

Morgan's Inspiration Island, a new water park designed for parkgoers of all abilities — including people with disabilities — opens this Saturday in San Antonia, Tex.

“Like Morgan’s Wonderland, Morgan’s Inspiration Island is not a special-needs park; it’s a park of inclusion,” said Gordon Hartman, the philanthropist behind the park, in statement .

"Those with physical or cognitive challenges can do just as much as everyone else," spokesperson Bob McCullough told TIME in an e-mail.

A seven-story lighthouse, a number of pool areas equipped with water jets, cannons, geysers, "rain curtain" are all spread out around island-themed park. There's also a twisty riverboat ride around a "jungle" and "Rainbow Reef" where you can adjust the water temperature.

Every last attraction is wheelchair accessible , and the park will also offer complimentary waterproof wheelchairs called the "PneuChair" for guests tailored specifically to the amusements. The attraction sits right next to Morgan's Wonderland, a 25-acre theme park that opened in 2010.

Hartman said people with disabilities gave the rides a spin before opening day, and the team consulted with families, special education experts, and doctors on the park's design.

The park was inspired by Hartman's 23-year-old daughter Morgan who he says has cognitive and physical disabilities.

Admission to the park is free for individuals with disabilities, though the site recommends making reservations online.