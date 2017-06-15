The Funniest Theories About Whether or Not Beyoncé's Twins Have Arrived

While the world is waiting with baited breath for the announcement that Beyoncé's much-anticipated twins have arrived, the Internet has come up with plenty of theories about this milestone event.

While there are some among Beyoncé's loyal fans who have theorized that Queen Bey has already had her twins, others have posited that Beyoncé hasn't given birth yet due to the pop singer's strategic plans zodiac signs and fellow celebrity birthdays.

Luckily, these eager fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts and theories on Beyoncé's twins. See the best of them below.

The Bey Hive is eagerly waiting for Queen Bey's birth announcement.

'Beyoncé twins birth' google alert is set! Any moment now, queen... pic.twitter.com/EgGQGKeEOI - Danny Ratcliffe (@DannyRatcliffe) June 15, 2017

*patiently waits for Beyoncé to give birth* pic.twitter.com/xN8GTg7SNt - Catherine Ray (@Cat_Ray96) June 15, 2017

However, some fans definitely think that she's already given birth.

Beyoncé probably paid the hospital to act like she in labor, while she celebrating the twins 1st birthday pic.twitter.com/KP6nAXlSeg - heels. (@beyheels) June 14, 2017

Beyonce here be like laughing yall think shes in labor but she already gave birth pic.twitter.com/0fFmhEZ5pn - 4:44 (@beyjayultimate) June 15, 2017

Others think that she's waiting to give birth so as not to coincide with another famous progeny's birthday.

What are the odds of beyonce giving birth on North Wests birthday! Bey knows how to grab that spotlight #BEYHIVE #BeyonceInLabour pic.twitter.com/7C8HcS0ua6 - L U C A S (@lucass_edwards) June 15, 2017

While others think that Bey wants to steal the birthday thunder from another notable figure.

Trump: Hey guys it's my birth-



Beyoncé and the twins: pic.twitter.com/jc0nzJwNDq - Heaux 🌻💛 (@Izzzaaq) June 14, 2017

Many were enthused about the astrological signs that Beyoncé's twins would have if they were born soon.

Goodbye to all the Gemini slander now that Beyonce had her twins 💁🏾🤷🏿‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QulITMMbPP - CASAHD KHALED (@JadoreCas) June 15, 2017

While others were frustrated by the Knowles-Carters' announcement about everything but the twins.

Hive: DID SHE HAVE THE TWINS???!!

Beyoncé: No but I have this perfume yall can buy pic.twitter.com/r0P1hixAeS - David Jay ✨ (@djjacks1025) June 15, 2017

4:44 IS WHEN THEYRE GONNA LIVESTREAM BEYONCÉ GIVING BIRTH EXCLUSIVELY ON TIDAL - baddiewill (@BADDlEWILL) June 6, 2017

Until there's word from the Knowles-Carters camp, we'll just be over here like this.

Me trying to figure out if Beyoncé really had the twins pic.twitter.com/YwVOyxhZ4m - Jaycrazy (@jaelyn_falana) June 14, 2017

And this.

The next time I see 'beyonce just shared a post' pic.twitter.com/vxjlGTXu0f - Bopper In The Corner (@thugyonce) June 15, 2017

Here's hoping that the twins arrive soon!