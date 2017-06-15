U.S.
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionWatch Jamie Foxx Do a Hilariously Spot-On Impersonation of LeBron James
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Baby Driver" - Arrivals
this week in healthThis Week in Health: How Farmers Turn Salmon Pink
healthiest foods, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, salmon, fish, protein
Five Best IdeasAmerica Should Stop Criminalizing Autistic Children
Schoolgirls walking hand in hand at school isle
medicineThere's a New Antibiotic You Should Know About
TIME.com stock health rx prescription bottle drugs
U.S.

Bill Cosby Trial Jurors Deadlocked After 30 Hours of Deliberation

Associated Press
12:14 PM ET

(NORRISTOWN, Pa.) — Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have told a judge they're deadlocked on charges the comedian drugged and molested a woman in 2004.

The panel deliberated about 30 hours over four days before telling Judge Steven O'Neill on Thursday they couldn't reach a unanimous verdict on any of the charges.

O'Neill sent them back to the jury room to keep talking.

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault.

His lawyer says Cosby and Andrea Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home. Constand says Cosby gave her pills that made her woozy, then violated her.

Dozens of women have come forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them. This was the only case to result in criminal charges against Cosby.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME