Mark Hamill Hung Out With Star Wars Superfan Jacob Tremblay and It Was Adorable

Megan McCluskey
12:35 PM ET

Star Wars fans come in all shapes and sizes, including adorable 10-year-old Oscar-nominated movie stars like Jacob Tremblay. So when the Room actor showed up to the premiere of his latest film, The Book of Henry, at the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival Wednesday night, he was understandably excited to run into Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Tremblay shared several photos of the pair's red carpet meeting on Twitter following the event, thanking Hamill for taking the time to hang out with him. "Geeked out, big time, don't even care," he captioned the shots. "Thank you [Mark Hamill] for chatting with me!"

Tremblay has previously showcased his Star Wars fandom by dubbing his new puppy Rey — an homage to the galaxy far, far away heroine played by Daisy Ridley — following a 2016 Twitter naming contest for the furry addition to his family.

Follow TIME