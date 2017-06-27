celebritiesTaylor Swift Says She and NBA MVP Russell Westbrook Owe Success to Each Other in Congratulatory Video
Taylor Swift Performs At Circuit Of The Americas
diseasesTwo New Cases of Human Plague Have Been Confirmed in New Mexico
Yersinia Pestis SEM
TelevisionDeMario Jackson Speaks Out on Bachelor in Paradise Scandal: ‘The Human Race Failed the Hell Out of Me’
demario-jackson
SyriaPentagon Says It Detected 'Active Preparations' By Syria for Chemical Attack
President Bashar al Assad Interview - Syria
Television

This Game of Thrones Quiz Will Prove Whether You're Ready for Season 7

Megan McCluskey
9:47 AM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

When Game of Thrones returns for its seventh season July 16, it will have been over a year since the season six finale aired. This extended hiatus has been attributed to both a weather-related filming delay and an increased filming time for each episode, which, although necessary, doesn't make the wait any easier to endure.

Not to mention that it also makes it more difficult to remember how each storyline — from Daenerys preparing for war to the Starks retaking Winterfell to Cersei plotting revenge — left off at the end of "The Winds of Winter."

Luckily, TIME has created a quiz that will help you decide whether you're ready to dive right back in to the world of Westeros or need to get moving on a serious binge-watching session.

Take the quiz below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME