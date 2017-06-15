Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
celebritiesGwyneth Paltrow Discusses How Brutal It Was Being a Teen
Gwyneth Paltrow Visits Nordstrom Downtown Seattle for goop-In@Nordstrom Launch and Book Signing
viralThe Internet Thinks Taylor Swift Has a Secret Appearance in the New Selena Gomez Video
The 58th Annual Grammy Awards
celebritiesMark Hamill Hung Out With Star Wars Superfan Jacob Tremblay and It Was Adorable
Mark Hamill and Jacob Tremblay arrive at the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival on June 14, 2017 in Culver City, California.
Late Night TelevisionWatch Jamie Foxx Do a Hilariously Spot-On Impersonation of LeBron James
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Baby Driver" - Arrivals
Smart Car
A Daimler AG Smart car modified for the Car2Go rental service sits on display during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. Daniel Acker / Bloomberg / Getty Images
viral

A Convenience-Minded Driver Pulled Straight Into a Store in His Own DIY Drive-Thru

Melissa Locker
1:34 PM ET

If your local convenience store doesn't have a drive thru, just make your own. That’s what one driver did during a quick stop at a mini-mart in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, China.

Video footage of the MacGyver-esque maneuver shows a convenience-minded shopper cruising a Smart Car through the front door of a shop. While the DIY drive-thru is an astonishing display of audacity, the cashier appears to be barely shocked by the sudden appearance of a Smart Car in the shop. Instead, he takes the customer's order, handing out chips and what looks like yogurt, while the customer sits comfortably in the front seat of the car. After paying for the goods, the customer reverses out the door and presumably went on their way quite pleased with their ingenuity.

One of the store’s staff members told ShanghaiDaily.com that it was raining on the night of the incident, and perhaps that lead the driver to make the bold, yet efficient move. And now the world waits to see if DIY drive-thrus become a trend among Smart Car drivers.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME