Jamie Foxx has a lot of emotions, and a lot of them are sports related. . During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , the comedian admitted that he often cries and that sporting events (specifically, LeBron James adjacent sporting events) can release the waterworks.

"I cried last year when LeBron won the championship," Foxx said before sharing that he also cried when James and the Cleveland Cavaliers lost the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors this year. He then gave a spot-on impersonation of King James' signature celebration moves and facial expressions on the court.

Foxx's LeBron impersonation wasn't the only impression that he gave that night, however; he also impersonated his fellow Kimmel guest for the night, Golden State's Draymond Green , imitating Green's notorious kicking habit.

Watch Foxx impersonate his favorite basketball players below.