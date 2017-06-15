The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Schoolgirls walking hand in hand at school isle

1. America should stop criminalizing autistic children.

By David M. Perry in Pacific Standard

2. If you’ve ever had a sports injury, that memory might keep you from exercising. Here’s how to beat it.

By Ian McMahan in the Science of Us

3. This all-girl engineer team invented a solar-powered tent for people facing homelessness.

By Brittany Levine Beckman in Mashable

4. Ever had a terrible boss? Rest assured, they’re miserable too.

By Alisson Clark at the University of Florida News

5. This lab-grown liver could be a lifeline for the thousands awaiting a transplant.

By Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

