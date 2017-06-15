Ideas
Search
Sign In
viralThe Internet Thinks Taylor Swift Has a Secret Appearance in the New Selena Gomez Video
The 58th Annual Grammy Awards
celebritiesMark Hamill Hung Out With Star Wars Superfan Jacob Tremblay and It Was Adorable
Mark Hamill and Jacob Tremblay arrive at the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival on June 14, 2017 in Culver City, California.
Late Night TelevisionWatch Jamie Foxx Do a Hilariously Spot-On Impersonation of LeBron James
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Baby Driver" - Arrivals
this week in healthThis Week in Health: How Farmers Turn Salmon Pink
healthiest foods, health food, diet, nutrition, time.com stock, salmon, fish, protein
Schoolgirls walking hand in hand at school isle
Schoolgirls walking hand in hand at school isle Klaus Vedfelt—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

America Should Stop Criminalizing Autistic Children

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. America should stop criminalizing autistic children.

By David M. Perry in Pacific Standard

2. If you’ve ever had a sports injury, that memory might keep you from exercising. Here’s how to beat it.

By Ian McMahan in the Science of Us

3. This all-girl engineer team invented a solar-powered tent for people facing homelessness.

By Brittany Levine Beckman in Mashable

4. Ever had a terrible boss? Rest assured, they’re miserable too.

By Alisson Clark at the University of Florida News

5. This lab-grown liver could be a lifeline for the thousands awaiting a transplant.

By Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME