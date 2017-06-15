Following the Wednesday shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., that left multiple people shot and hospitalized — including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise , Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah came together to address the day's events.

While appearing as a guest on The Late Show , Noah was asked by Colbert for his thoughts on the attack. "It was great to see people from both sides seeing this and uniting under the banner of human and American before anything else," he replied. "That’s one of the things that we’re seeing less and less of in society today, it feels like."

The Daily Show host continued by encouraging both parties to more frequently put forth a message of unity.

I think that’s something that’s lacking in American politics is politicians showing from both sides of the aisle that they are friends. It’s almost become like wrestling where the fans don’t realize that those people get along. Those people fight every single day, but like Paul Ryan said today, like Nancy Pelosi said, they said we fight tooth and nail but we don’t forget that we are people, we are friends, we are families, we are colleagues. And I feel like they could do a better job of saying that to Americans, is going like, 'Hey, we fight, you can fight, but don’t forget at your core you are Americans. Don’t ever forget that.'

Watch the full clip below.