Erendira Wallenda
Erendira Wallenda performs a series of acrobatic maneuvers, including hanging by her teeth, while suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Thursday, June 15, 2017.  Bill Wippert—AP
People

Erendira Wallenda Hangs From Her Teeth and Toes From a Helicopter Over Niagara Falls

Jennifer Calfas
10:25 AM ET

Not to be outdone by her husband, Erendira Wallenda set a record Thursday morning when she successfully hung by her teeth — twice — and toes while on a hoop attached to a helicopter 300 feet above Niagara Falls.

Wallenda broke the Guinness world record for height set by her daredevil husband, Nik Wallenda, who performed the "iron-jaw hang" in 2011 from a helicopter hovering 250 feet above a theme park in Missouri.

"If a guy can do it, a girl can do it, too," she said after completing the stunt.

Above Niagara Falls, Wallenda was tethered by her waist as she performed the maneuvers — including hanging from her teeth and toes — to comply with New York state law, which requires a safety support for aerial students above 20 feet in the air. But the safety harness wasn't needed, as Wallenda didn't fall once.

Wallenda's successful stunt fell on the fifth anniversary of her husband's televised tightrope walk across Niagara Falls.

"It felt amazing. It was a little more windy than I expected it to be, but then I just put myself back in my backyard where I train all the time," Wallenda said of the stunt. "I felt good enough to where I was able to hang by my teeth a second time."

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
