Erendira Vasquez Wallenda
In this Oct. 11, 2015 file photo, Erendira Vasquez Wallenda hangs from a helicopter as she performs before the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.  Terry Renna—AP
niagara falls

Erendira Wallenda Will Hang by Her Teeth From Helicopter Over Niagara Falls

TIME
9:04 AM ET

(NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.) — The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Thursday morning's performance comes on the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised high-wire walk over Niagara Falls.

Plans call for Erendira (AR'-en-deer-uh) Wallenda to be tethered by her waist as she performs a series of maneuvers on a hoop suspended from a helicopter 300 feet (91 meters) above the water. At one point she'll hang from her toes. At another, her teeth.

The Wallendas say the stunt will break a height record Nik Wallenda set in 2011 when he hung by his teeth 250 feet (76 meters) above Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

The Niagara County Legislature set aside $35,000 for the act last month.

