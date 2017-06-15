Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
AustraliaAustralia's Prime Minister Mocked President Trump in Leaked Audio
Malcolm Turnbull Meets With President Trump In New York
niagara fallsErendira Wallenda Will Hang by Her Teeth From Helicopter Over Niagara Falls
Erendira Vasquez Wallenda
HolidaysBuying Your Dad a Gift Is Why Father's Day Exists
Dad's Best Gift
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Congressional Shooting, Obstruction of Justice and Man Booker International Prize
Congressman Shot
Books

J. K. Rowling Just Asked Stephen King the Most Stephen King Question About Donald Trump

Ashley Hoffman
9:20 AM ET

J. K. Rowling's latest question about the President involves the iconic work of Stephen King, so she went right to the source.

The Harry Potter author took to Twitter early Thursday morning to ask her fellow writer, "On a sliding scale of Annie Wilkes to Cujo, what level of delusion do you reckon we're at today?"

Specifically, her message quoted a Thursday morning tweet from President Donald Trump in which he fought back against reports that a special counsel investigating possible Russian interference in the 2016 election was investigating him for obstruction of justice.

"They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice," he tweeted.

Cujo is a 1981 psychological horror novel about a rabid killer dog that terrifies a woman and her young song while they're trapped in a car, while Annie Wilkes is the name of the twisted captor who tortures an author in the 1987 psychological thriller book Misery. (Fans may recall that Kathy Bates won an Oscar for her portrayal of the villain in the Rob Reiner film.)

King has long been a fan of Rowling's work, and it appears the feeling is mutual.

The two vocal critics of Trump have struck up a Twitter friendship lately, so it's not surprising that Rowling would ask her fellow blockbuster scribe for his take.

King, who is likely waking up in the states, had not yet responded.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME