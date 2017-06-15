Politics
Search
Sign In
WyomingMan Falls Into Hot Spring at Yellowstone National Park
Firehole Spring
russiaVladimir Putin Calls James Comey's Leaking of Donald Trump Conversations 'Weird'
Putin, Hollande, Merkel And Poroshenko Meet Over Ukraine Peace Plan
Late Night TelevisionThe Best Late-Night Jokes About President Trump's Birthday
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
ReligionSouthern Baptists Condemn ‘Alt-Right White Supremacy’
Stand Against Communism rally
GOP Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Gives Foreign Policy Address In DC
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a speech about his vision for foreign policy at the Mayflower Hotel April 27, 2016 in Washington, DC.  Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
White House

President Trump Slams Reports of Obstruction of Justice Probe

Jennifer Calfas
8:27 AM ET

President Donald Trump fought back on Twitter early Thursday morning against reports that the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election was investigating him for obstruction of justice.

"They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice," Trump tweeted early Thursday morning.

Citing five people briefed on the subject, the Washington Post reported Wednesday evening that Special Counsel Robert Mueller expanded his investigation to include whether Trump has obstructed justice. Mueller took over the investigation after former FBI Director James Comey was fired. At his testimony in front of Congress last week, Comey said he believed Trump fired him as a result of how he was handling the Russia probe.

A spokesman for Trump's attorney, Marc Kasowitz, questioned the legality of leaking information on the investigation in an interview with TIME, but did not deny the report.

Obstruction of justice is defined as someone who intentionally tampers with or intervenes with an ongoing investigation. At Comey's testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee last week, the former FBI director said Trump had asked him to stop investigating former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn. Comey did not say whether he thought Trump's actions constituted an obstruction of justice, but said he was "sure" Mueller would investigate it.

Trump continued on Twitter that people "are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history" — a claim he has made in the past.

Trump turned 71 years old on Wednesday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME