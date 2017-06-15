Search
Avocados are on display during the opening day of the "Fruit Logistica" trade fair in Berlin on February 8, 2017. The fair on the fresh food produce business and the latest innovations, products and services in the international supply chain is running until February 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Tobias SCHWARZ (Photo credit should read TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images) TOBIAS SCHWARZ—AFP/Getty Images

Deli Clerk Injured After Being Attacked With Avocados

TIME
6:52 AM ET

(NEW YORK) — A Bronx deli clerk has a broken jaw after two men hurled avocados at him during a dispute caught on security video.

WNBC says the men also smashed watermelons and threw bunches of bananas before fleeing.

The 21-year-old victim also suffered a severely bruised eye and underwent surgery on his jaw Friday.

The video shows the clerk grabbing his head after an avocado hits him. Another worker tries to dodge the produce projectiles.

Police say the customers erupted in anger when there was confusion over their food order. The clerk moved to eject them, and the scene turned violent.

The attack happened on Memorial Day and police released the video Tuesday in hopes of finding the two men.

