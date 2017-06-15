Deli Clerk Injured After Being Attacked With Avocados

(NEW YORK) — A Bronx deli clerk has a broken jaw after two men hurled avocados at him during a dispute caught on security video.

WNBC says the men also smashed watermelons and threw bunches of bananas before fleeing.

The 21-year-old victim also suffered a severely bruised eye and underwent surgery on his jaw Friday.

The video shows the clerk grabbing his head after an avocado hits him. Another worker tries to dodge the produce projectiles.

Police say the customers erupted in anger when there was confusion over their food order. The clerk moved to eject them, and the scene turned violent.

The attack happened on Memorial Day and police released the video Tuesday in hopes of finding the two men.