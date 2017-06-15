Sports
Search
Sign In
world recordsThe Longest Meals
TIME Magazine default image
electronicsElectronic Play Dough
TIME Magazine default image
BooksThe Inevitability of the iPhone
TIME Magazine default image
HistoryThe Forgotten Origins of Father's Day
Father's Day, another retailer's holiday
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds his daughter Riley as they celebrate with forward Kevin Durant, left, after Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017.  AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
NBA

The Golden State Warriors As 2017 NBA Champions

Sean Gregory
6:56 AM ET

This past NBA season will be remembered not for the hard-fought duels but for the unrelenting excellence of the Golden State Warriors. After barreling through the opening rounds of the playoffs without losing a game, the sweet-shooting Warriors met the Cleveland Cavaliers in the title bout for the third consecutive year. On June 12, Golden State avenged last year's loss to LeBron James and Co. with a 129-120 win: Stephen Curry scored 34 points, and Kevin Durant was named Finals MVP, having averaged 35.2 points for the series en route to the first title of his storied career. Golden State's 16-1 postseason record is the best in NBA history.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME