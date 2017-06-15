Milestones

DIED

Actor and model Anita Pallenberg, a muse to the Rolling Stones and former girlfriend of Brian Jones and Keith Richards, at 73.

> Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, Namibian independence leader who was jailed for 16 years in South Africa’s Robben Island prison, at 92.

> Actress Glenne Headly, known for starring in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) and Dick Tracy (1990), at 62.

> Sam Panopoulos, widely credited as the inventor of the Hawaiian pizza, at 83.

STEPPED DOWN

General Electric’s Jeffrey Immelt, after 16 years as the corporation’s CEO. He will be replaced by John Flannery, who has been at GE since 1987.

COMPLETED

Sale of tech giant Yahoo to Verizon, for $4.48 billion. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer announced her resignation.

NAMED

Ariana Grande as an honorary citizen of Manchester, U.K., following the singer’s One Love benefit concert that raised money for victims of the May 22 terrorist attack.

