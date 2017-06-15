Electronic Play Dough

How do you entice kids to learn about electronics? By updating a classic toy that most people already love. That's the idea fueling London-based Tech Will Save Us and its Dough Universe modeling clay, a Play-Doh-like substance designed to help kids create working electronic circuits. Thanks to the clay's conductive makeup--including lemon, salt and water--it can be mashed together to make car motors whir, musical instruments play sounds or fantastical creatures light up, depending on the kit. Tech Will Save Us is now running a Kickstarter campaign for Dough Universe and expects the $50 kits to be widely available by the end of 2017.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.