Science
Search
Sign In
world recordsThe Longest Meals
TIME Magazine default image
NBAThe Golden State Warriors As 2017 NBA Champions
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant
BooksThe Inevitability of the iPhone
TIME Magazine default image
HistoryThe Forgotten Origins of Father's Day
Father's Day, another retailer's holiday
TIME Magazine default image
electronics

Electronic Play Dough

Julia Zorthian
6:54 AM ET

How do you entice kids to learn about electronics? By updating a classic toy that most people already love. That's the idea fueling London-based Tech Will Save Us and its Dough Universe modeling clay, a Play-Doh-like substance designed to help kids create working electronic circuits. Thanks to the clay's conductive makeup--including lemon, salt and water--it can be mashed together to make car motors whir, musical instruments play sounds or fantastical creatures light up, depending on the kit. Tech Will Save Us is now running a Kickstarter campaign for Dough Universe and expects the $50 kits to be widely available by the end of 2017.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME