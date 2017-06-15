Electronic Play Dough

How do you entice kids to learn about electronics? By updating a classic toy that most people already love. That's the idea fueling London-based Tech Will Save Us and its Dough Universe modeling clay, a Play-Doh-like substance designed to help kids create working electronic circuits. Thanks to the clay's conductive makeup--including lemon, salt and water--it can be mashed together to make car motors whir, musical instruments play sounds or fantastical creatures light up, depending on the kit. Tech Will Save Us is now running a Kickstarter campaign for Dough Universe and expects the $50 kits to be widely available by the end of 2017.