United Kingdom

No More Survivors Are Expected From London High-Rise Blaze, Fire Chief Says

Associated Press
4:13 AM ET

(LONDON) — London's fire commissioner says it will be a miracle if any survivors are found following a devastating high-rise fire that killed at least 12 people. Authorities have said many more victims are expected.

Dany Cotton told Sky News that authorities don't expect to find anyone else alive after the blaze and that it's too early to speculate on how it started.

She said early Thursday that authorities have finally extinguished the last pockets of flame, and are trying to secure edges of the building for a fingertip search.

The fire early Wednesday in the 24-story building in west London's North Kensington district also injured dozens, 18 of them critically, and left an unknown number missing. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.

More than 1 million pounds ($1.27 million) has been raised to help victims of the tragedy as volunteers and charities worked through the night to find shelter and food for people who lost their homes.

