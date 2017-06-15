North KoreaThe Family of Otto Warmbier Say They Are Adjusting to a 'Different Reality'
Books

Israeli Author David Grossman Wins the Man Booker International Prize

Associated Press
Jun 14, 2017

(LONDON) — Israeli author David Grossman has won the Man Booker International Prize for his novel A Horse Walks Into a Bar.

The award was announced Wednesday in London.

Grossman beat out five other finalists, including fellow Israeli author Amos Oz for the counterpart to Britain's prestigious Booker Prize. Grossman's novel is about a failing standup comic and his final performance.

The award has a prize of 50,000 pounds ($64,000) that is split evenly between Grossman and translator Jessica Cohen.

The prize was previously a career honor, but changed last year to recognize a single book in a bid to increase the profile of international fiction in English-speaking countries.

Last year the prize was awarded to "The Vegetarian" by South Korea's Han Kang.

