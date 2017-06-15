U.S.
A US Air Force C-5 Galaxy and a C-17 Glo
A US Air Force C-5 Galaxy and a C-17 Globemaster sit on the tarmac at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA, on July 17, 2008.  Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images
California

Travis Air Force Base Put on Lockdown After False Report of Gunshots

Alana Abramson
Jun 14, 2017

An air force base in Northern California was on lockdown for two hours Wednesday after false reports of gunshots.

Emergency crews immediately responded to the reports, but no shooter was found, officials said. The base is no longer on lockdown, Travis Air Force base's Public Affairs office told TIME.

The base, located in Solano County, California, received notice at approximately 3:15 P.M. pacific time that possible shots had been fired, and posted about the threat on its Twitter and Facebook pages.

The public was asked to stay away from the base, and everyone remaining on the base was asked to shelter in place.

"We take every security incident seriously," Travis Air Force Base tweeted after announcing it had lifted the lockdown. "Thank you for your patience."

