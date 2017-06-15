Travis Air Force Base Put on Lockdown After False Report of Gunshots

A US Air Force C-5 Galaxy and a C-17 Globemaster sit on the tarmac at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA, on July 17, 2008. Saul Loeb—AFP/Getty Images

An air force base in Northern California was on lockdown for two hours Wednesday after false reports of gunshots.

Emergency crews immediately responded to the reports, but no shooter was found, officials said. The base is no longer on lockdown, Travis Air Force base's Public Affairs office told TIME.

The base, located in Solano County, California, received notice at approximately 3:15 P.M. pacific time that possible shots had been fired, and posted about the threat on its Twitter and Facebook pages.

The public was asked to stay away from the base, and everyone remaining on the base was asked to shelter in place.

Security alert @Travis60AMW. Shelter in place. Lock doors/windows. Await further info. Follow Travis Facebook page for updates. - Travis AFB Official (@Travis60AMW) June 14, 2017

"We take every security incident seriously," Travis Air Force Base tweeted after announcing it had lifted the lockdown. "Thank you for your patience."