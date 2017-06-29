Here Are 10 Intense New Photos From Game of Thrones Season 7

Warning: This post contains potential spoilers for Game of Thrones .

It may be June, but for Game of Thrones fans, winter is finally (almost) here . With less than a month to go until the HBO drama's seventh season, hype surrounding the return to Westeros is reaching a fever pitch.

Luckily, thanks to an exclusive new batch of photos from the upcoming seven episodes, fans can now pass the time until the premiere by analyzing every detail of the new set of images. Featuring what appears to be shots of Daenerys catching sight of the Seven Kingdoms, Arya arriving at a seemingly northern location, Jon brooding at Winterfell and, most importantly, Tormund attempting to woo Brienne , the pictures offer several clues about what viewers can expect from this season.

See the full gallery of photos above.

Season seven of Game of Thrones will premiere July 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO.