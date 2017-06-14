Newsfeed
Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals
Ray Tamarra—GC Images
fashion

Here's Proof That Jaden Smith Is Fine Repurposing His Batsuit From Kim and Kanye's Wedding

Cady Lang
6:01 PM ET

Jaden Smith, professional cool teen and musician/actor, has long been established as a fashion visionary of sorts — from accessorizing his Met Gala look with his own shorn dreadlocks to modeling skirts for Louis Vuitton, the Get Down star is undeniably fearless when it comes to his clothes.

Sartorial luminary that he is, however, Smith is not above recycling a notable look, something he demonstrated on Wednesday when he debuted his new music video, "Batman." In the video, Smith fights other superheroes on Hollywood Blvd, while clad in a white Batman costume that he previously wore to both his prom and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding.

While outfit repeating has been shunned in some style circles, Smith's move is a sustainable style decision that's not only dapper but good for the environment.

See how Smith styled his signature bat suit in the past and then watch the video below.

Follow TIME