'Get Down!' Terrifying Video Shows Gun Battle at GOP Baseball Practice

Noah Nathan was clutching the two leashes of his Goldendoodles when he heard shots ring out across the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday morning.

"Get down! Will you get down?" a Capitol police officer shouted.

They weren't addressing Nathan, but he had already heeded the command anyway, now flat on the dirt ground of a nearby dog park hiding between two metal trash cans. He focused his phone's camera on several officers returning fire to the gunman, who he later learned had shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and congressional aide Zack Barth.

Nathan captured almost six minutes of the terrifying scene.

"I’m just lying on the ground holding on to my dogs making sure they don’t get away,” he told NBC News after the morning mayhem was over. “I’m sort of thinking, 'I hope I don’t get shot.'"

“There were a lot of shots,” Nathan added, estimating that the incident lasted about five minutes.

He added that it was well known that the GOP House members' baseball team practiced there, saying they were at the field "all the time."

As of Wednesday evening, Congressman Scalise was in critical condition after undergoing surgery. Barth, a legislative correspondent for Texas Rep. Roger Williams is "okay" and expected to recover, according to his father, who spoke to local affiliate ABC 13 in Houston .

Officials identified the suspected shooter as James Hodgkinson , a 66-year-old Illinois resident who reportedly volunteered for Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign, according to the FBI. He reportedly suffered injuries in the gun battle and died Wednesday from those wounds, according to the Associated Press.

