Lobbyist Injured in the Virginia Shooting Is in Critical Condition, Family Says

A lobbyist was one of the five victims hurt in a shooting during a practice for a congressional baseball game on Wednesday morning and is in critical condition, according to his family.

Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and the company's government relations director, was shot multiple times in the attack and is undergoing surgery, according to his family, who were en route to Washington D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

"Baseball is one of his great passions and he has always loved the Congressional team," Mika's family said in a statement.

Mika, a former congressional aide, is being treated at George Washington University Hospital, the Washington Post reported . The hospital confirmed to TIME that one victim from the shooting remains in critical condition.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was also injured in the shooting, was also in critical condition on Wednesday afternoon. Scalise is undergoing treatment at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.