Police secure the street outside the Turkish embassy during a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Earlier, after Erdogan had met US President Donald Trump at the White House, the Turkish leader's security detail had clashed with pro-Kurdish protesters, leaving at least eight people wounded, one of them critically.  Dave Clark—AFP/Getty Images
Washington D.C.

2 People Arrested for Role in Violence Outside Turkish Embassy

Matthew Lee / AP
3:24 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Police say two men have been arrested for their role in a violent altercation outside the Turkish ambassador's residence during a visit to Washington by Turkey's president last month.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a brief statement that Sinan Narin had been arrested in Virginia on an aggravated assault charge.

It said Eyup Yildirim had been arrested in New Jersey on charges of assault with significant bodily injury and aggravated assault.

The department released no further details about the suspects but said additional information would be available Wednesday.

U.S. officials had strongly criticized the Turkish government after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security forces pushed past police and violently broke up a protest outside the residence on May 16.

Follow TIME