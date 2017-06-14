Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
reviewReview: Microsoft's First Laptop Is Beautiful, But Has One (Fixable) Flaw
CrimeGOP Congressman Vows to Carry Gun 'From This Day Forward' Following Virginia Shooting
House GOP
Washington D.C.2 People Arrested for Role in Violence Outside Turkish Embassy
US-TURKEY-DIPLOMACY-ERGOGAN-SECURITY
CongressSenate Overwhelmingly Approves Sanctions Against Russia for Election Meddling
Capitol Hill
cheesecake-nordstrom
Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Florida

Bakery Takes Pan-Maker to Court After $120,000 Worth of Cakes Get Ruined in Dessert Disaster

Associated Press
3:16 PM ET

(TAMPA) — A Florida bakery claims faulty cake pans created a dessert disaster and has taken the pan-maker to court.

Alessi Bakeries of Tampa says a new, undisclosed component in pans the bakery bought caused the pans to warp, ruining $120,000 of their Tres Leches cakes.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Alessi paid $5,000 for about 35,000 pans from US Foods Inc. Once the cakes were baked, the pans wouldn't support the weight of the cakes and became deformed.

Tres Leches is a sponge cake soaked with a mixture of three milks: evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, and heavy cream.

Alessi is seeking damages for the ruined cakes, as well as the cost of the pans.

Reached Tuesday, US Foods said it doesn't comment on pending litigation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME