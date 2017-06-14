Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CrimeGabby Gifford's Husband: Another Shooting Targeting Members of Congress Is 'Unacceptable'
Gabby Giffords Speaks Out Against Gun Violence In New York City
SportsHere's How Obama Casually Congratulated Kevin Durant After His First NBA Championship Win
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
food and drinkNot Everyone on the Internet Is Pumped That Skittles Went White for Pride Month
CrimeLobbyist Injured in the Virginia Shooting Is in Critical Condition, Family Says
APTOPIX Congressman Shot
celebrities

'All the Awards Shows Are Fake': Katy Perry Slams 'Constructs' of Fame

Raisa Bruner
4:28 PM ET

In the lead-up to the release of her new album Witness last week, pop star Katy Perry participated in a 96-hour YouTube livestream meant to reveal every element of her newly liberated self.

Her openness is a huge part of her new on- and offstage persona, one that she's been building ever since her political awakening in the fall, and has carried over into her subsequent musical endeavors. In a new profile for the New York Times, Perry also shared some sharp comments on the music industry's top honors that helped give her a platform.

“All the awards shows are fake,” she told the Times, “and all the awards that I’ve won are fake." She continued on to call awards "constructs," suggesting that they don't have audiences' true tastes in mind.

Perry has been the recipient of a litany of awards in her blockbuster pop career, including prizes from the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many more. She has not yet, however, nabbed a Grammy, although she performed "Chained to the Rhythm" at that show's 2017 event.

But despite that particular snub, she's still the world's most-followed person on Twitter — maybe an indicator of her suggestion that official awards are less important to her particular popularity than they might seem.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME