Here’s How Much You Should Give as a Wedding Gift in Every State

Wedding season is in full swing, which means that wedding gift season is also underway. You might be questioning exactly how much you should be spending on a gift—especially if the wedding you’re attending (and traveling to!) is just one of many you’ll attend from now until October. Well, Tendr, a site that helps guests send cash gifts in a more thoughtful way, released some helpful information that zeroes in on the average cost of wedding gifts in the United States.

The data for the analysis was collected from transactions using Tendr during last year’s wedding season. Tendr found that, in 2016, the average gift in the nation was $160—but that that number varied greatly from state to state. For example, those attending an Arkansas wedding tended to give a modest $73, the lowest in the nation, while those attending a Vermont wedding were more likely to fork over the most—a whopping $245.

Tendr also found that value of gifts varied due to the season. People were most generous in the summer, when the national average rose to $174. Couples who wed in August received the most valuable gifts, when the national average peaked at $183. Guests were likely to give $147 for winter weddings, $157 for those in the spring, and $155 for fall weddings.

If this seems more than what works in your budget, don’t worry—Tendr stresses that this number is just what it has found to be the most common gift amount. They stress that you should consider how close you are to the couple and your budget before deciding on a gift. And, most importantly, it’s the thought that counts!

Alabama: $101

Alaska: $150

Arizona: $115

Arkansas: $73

California: $150

Colorado: $141

Connecticut: $200

Delaware: $184

Florida: $176

Georgia: $133

Hawaii: $146

Idaho: $95

Illinois: $190

Indiana: $86

Iowa: $148

Kansas: $97

Kentucky: $143

Louisiana: $101

Maine: $158

Maryland: $177

Massachusetts: $167

Michigan: $104

Minnesota: $101

Mississippi: $88

Missouri: $109

Montana: $138

Nebraska: $115

Nevada: $164

New Hampshire: $136

New Jersey: $198

New Mexico: $103

New York: $191

North Carolina: $109

North Dakota: $86

Ohio: $164

Oklahoma: $117

Oregon: $105

Pennsylvania: $171

Rhode Island: $235

South Carolina: $154

South Dakota: $142

Tennessee: $113

Texas: $142

Utah: $113

Vermont: $158­­

Virginia: $144

Washington: $139

West Virginia: $131­­­­­

Wisconsin: $110

Wyoming: $108

This article originally appeared on RealSimple.com

