Following Jeff Sessions' Tuesday hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee , Kate McKinnon revived her Saturday Night Live impression of the Attorney General to hilariously spoof his testimony.

During an appearance on Late Night , McKinnon revealed that Sessions is her favorite member of the Trump administration to portray — sorry, Kellyanne Conway — before giving her take on his answers to the Senate's questions.

"'Oath' is such a strong word. Now when I said 'oath' I thought I was saying 'oats' in one of those lispy Barcelona accents," she deadpanned with her signature mouth curl. "With [Russian Ambassador] Sergey Kislyak, I only met him two times. OK, three times. But the third time was in a men's restroom, and we was just talking about what a trial it is to get soap out of those electric soap dispensers."

Watch the full clip above.