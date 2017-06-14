Newsfeed
Late Night Television

'Recuse Me.' Kate McKinnon Brought Back Her Jeff Sessions Impression to Hilariously Reenact His Senate Hearing

Megan McCluskey
3:11 PM ET

Following Jeff Sessions' Tuesday hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Kate McKinnon revived her Saturday Night Live impression of the Attorney General to hilariously spoof his testimony.

During an appearance on Late Night, McKinnon revealed that Sessions is her favorite member of the Trump administration to portray — sorry, Kellyanne Conway — before giving her take on his answers to the Senate's questions.

"'Oath' is such a strong word. Now when I said 'oath' I thought I was saying 'oats' in one of those lispy Barcelona accents," she deadpanned with her signature mouth curl. "With [Russian Ambassador] Sergey Kislyak, I only met him two times. OK, three times. But the third time was in a men's restroom, and we was just talking about what a trial it is to get soap out of those electric soap dispensers."

Watch the full clip above.

