Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
food and drinkNot Everyone on the Internet Is Pumped That Skittles Went White for Pride Month
celebrities'All the Awards Shows Are Fake': Katy Perry Slams 'Constructs' of Fame
"Katy Perry - Witness World Wide" Exclusive YouTube Livestream Concert
CrimeLobbyist Injured in the Virginia Shooting Is in Critical Condition, Family Says
APTOPIX Congressman Shot
TelevisionCorinne Olympios on Bachelor in Paradise Incident: 'This is My Worst Nightmare'
OK! Magazine's Annual Pre-Oscar Event - Arrivals
Sports

Here's How Obama Casually Congratulated Kevin Durant After His First NBA Championship Win

Cady Lang
4:36 PM ET

While Kevin Durant has no doubt received plenty of praise and congratulations following the Golden State Warriors NBA championship win, especially after he was named Finals MVP, he got a very special shoutout from none other than former President and noted basketball enthusiast Barack Obama.

In an interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast, KD revealed that the most surprising person to congratulate him following the big win was Obama. Apparently, the former president reached out to him after the game by sending a text through a friend.

Durant told Simmons that Obama's relayed message was "Congrats. Your defense was really good," but went on to admit that even after taking home the top honors in the league, getting a message from Obama was still a surprise.

"He told me to enjoy it, have some fun, you know, typical stuff," Durant said. "But I wasn't expecting that."

Listen to the full podcast below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME