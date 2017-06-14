Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Politics'We Are One Family.' Read Paul Ryan's Call for Unity After Virginia Shooting
Congressman Shot
politics'It Could Have Been Me.' Congressman Missed the Virginia Shooting by Minutes
House GOP
CongressMembers of Congress United in Prayer and Fear After Shooting
US Representative Chuck Fleischmann, Republican of Tennessee, speaks to the media about a shooting incident during a Congressional baseball practice in Virginia after returning to the US Capitol in Washington, DC, June 14, 2017.
TelevisionThis Real Life Jon Snow-Sam Reunion May Offer a Clue About Game of Thrones Season 7
John Bradley and Kit Harington in Game of Thrones
Music

Selena Gomez Basically Put on a One-Woman Show in the High School-Themed Bad Liar 'Film'

Raisa Bruner
2:19 PM ET

At first, it might feel like you've uncovered an alternate version of TV show 13 Reasons Why while watching Selena Gomez's new music video for recent single "Bad Liar."

There's a youthful Gomez riding a bike on a sun-soaked road to an all-American high school, walking uncomfortably through the hallways past slamming lockers, and looking distracted in class and on the basketball court — all hallmark moments in the teen drama she helped produce.

But the video for Talking-Heads-sampling "Bad Liar," which Gomez has billed on social media as a "film" and is directed by Girls veteran Jesse Peretz, actually takes place in a retro universe where the singer herself stars as a number of different characters. Besides reliving her high school days, she also dons a mustache to play the school principal, swipes on red lipstick to play her 70s-style mother, and appears in a Farrah Fawcett-inspired wig to play the bubbly gym teacher with a curious connection to multiple members of her music video family. Looks like all of Selena's many characters are keeping some secrets from each other, as they lip sync along with the catchy, minimalist song's lyrics.

At the very end, Gomez also teases new work under the title "Fetish." The season of new, rejuvenated Selena is clearly just getting started.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME