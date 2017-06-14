U.S.
San Francisco Shooting
UPS workers gather outside after a reported shooting at a UPS warehouse and customer service center in San Francisco on June 14, 2017.  Eric Risberg—AP
California

4 Injured After Employee Opens Fire at San Francisco UPS Center, Officials Say

Associated Press
Updated: 1:28 PM ET | Originally published: 1:06 PM ET

(SAN FRANCISCO) — A shooting Wednesday at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center in San Francisco left four people injured, the company said.

Brent Andrew, spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said the hospital had received the victims.

San Francisco police confirmed a shooting at the facility in the Potrero Hill neighborhood. UPS said the suspected shooter was an employee

Auto shop owner Robert Kim said he heard about five to eight rapid gunshots. The next thing he knew, he said, "there's a mob of UPS drivers" running down the street screaming "shooter, shooter."

Uniformed UPS employees were led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby and gathered nearby outside a restaurant.

The shooting led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area.

The building is on the eastern edge of San Francisco, about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

