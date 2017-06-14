Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
TelevisionThis Real Life Jon Snow-Sam Reunion May Offer a Clue About Game of Thrones Season 7
John Bradley and Kit Harington in Game of Thrones
hillary clintonOf Course Hillary Clinton Is a Wonder Woman Fan: 'Right Up My Alley'
2017 Stephan Weiss Apple Awards
NewsfeedThis Tech-Obsessed Couple Took Their Wedding Photos in an Apple Store
Images Of Commuters, Retail And The Sydney Skyline
CrimeGunman Who Attacked Congressmen Volunteered for Bernie Sanders' Campaign
US-PEOPLE-SUMMIT-SANDERS-politics-progressives-gathering-demonst
House GOP
UNITED STATES - MAY 4: Rep. Ryan Costello, R-Pa., leaves the Capitol after the House passed the Republicans' bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on May 4, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
politics

'It Could Have Been Me.' Congressman Missed the Virginia Shooting by Minutes

Ashley Hoffman
1:59 PM ET

A Pennsylvania congressman narrowly missed practice at the Alexandria, Va., park where a shooter attacked the Republican congressional baseball team Wednesday morning. The incident sent five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, to the hospital.

And Rep. Ryan Costello would have been there if he wasn't running late.

The congressman was suited up in uniform ready to play, but he missed his ride to the field by exactly three minutes. “I would have been right there in the line of fire,” Costello told TIME in an interview.

That’s no metaphor. Costello plays shortstop for the team, which means if he was ready to ride on time, he would have been next to Scalise in between second and third base. “It would have been hard to miss me,” he said.

Costello's ride leaves every practice day at 6 a.m. on the dot. When Costello couldn’t hitch another ride like he usually manages to, he decided to go to work. That’s where he found out what happened. The second he heard a TV reporter say the word “Congress” in front of a picture of the baseball field, he reached for his phone to give his wife and mother the same message: "I wasn't there."

“I did think it could have been me, but I tried not to say that too much because it’s selfish," Costello said. "It’s about those five people."

Costello said that Scalise is a natural leader who wants everyone to feel like they belong to the team, whether it’s the official business of Washington, basketball, or baseball, where the Whip is always pulling double plays in the annual charity game.

“We have a closer relationship because we practice baseball at 6:30 in the morning,” Costello said. “He busts my bells when I don’t make it to practice. He’s the first one to say ‘where were you?'”

Some officials have raised the issue of gun control in the wake of the shooting, but more than anything, Costello wants the five injured people to be safe.

“We're not thinking about an agenda. These people have families who want to know if their dads are going to be OK,” he said.

“Hopefully it will lower the temperature in our country because this is very serious and very scary,” he said. "I have no idea if it will, but maybe people can reevaluate the source of their frustration with the country and realize something. We’re human beings. Democrats and Republicans all have families, so I want people to focus on that.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME